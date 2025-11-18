16:50
Russia exports agricultural products for over $398 million to Kyrgyzstan

In the first eight months of this year, Russia exported agricultural products for over $398 million to Kyrgyzstan. This is 13 percent more than in the same period last year. Zerno Online portal reports, citing the federal center Agroexport.

It is noted that in 2024, Russia exported over 760,000 tons of food products to Kyrgyzstan, worth almost $560 million. Wheat and chocolate confectionery accounted for the largest share (11 percent each). Flour confectionery products accounted for 10 percent of the total export volume, while sunflower oil and sugar accounted for 6 percent each.

The report indicates that agriculture made up 8.6 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 2024.
