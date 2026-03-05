14:30
Export to Russia: What garment workers need to know about SPOT system

Starting April 1, the Confirmation of Expected Goods Delivery (SPOT) system will be launched in test mode. This system will require consignees in Russia to register documents and make a security payment. Urmat Takirov, Director of the Kyrgyz Export Center under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, announced at a press conference.

According to him, the new measure is being introduced by the Russian government to strengthen control over trade flows within the Eurasian Economic Union.

Key requirements of the SPOT system:

  • Document of receipt: The consignee (a Russian resident) must create a special document in the Federal Tax Service (FTS) system of Russia.
  • Security payment: The Russian partner must deposit an amount equivalent to indirect taxes (VAT and excise) into a special FTS account, calculated based on the electronic invoice.
  • Timing: The document must be created and the payment made at least two days before crossing the border.
  • QR code: If the carrier does not have a QR code at entry showing payment and registration, mobile inspection groups will turn the cargo back.

Takirov noted that SPOT system will start in test mode on April 1, with full implementation planned for July 1. The system will apply to almost all trade operations, except for personal-use goods, diplomatic shipments, transit, and major taxpayers.

Preliminary information indicates that marketplaces may also be exempt.

«If the goods enter Russia without a QR code showing that the security payment is made and the transportation document is created, mobile groups will simply turn the cargo back. The goods will not cross the border. We strongly advise all entrepreneurs to coordinate closely with their Russian trading partners on this point,» he added.

The garment industry in Kyrgyzstan has faced a serious crisis due to tightened Russian border controls on border with Kazakhstan. Since September, delays in cargo have left Russian buyers waiting months for deliveries, while Kyrgyz sewing workshops remain unpaid for completed orders.
link: https://24.kg/english/364652/
views: 234
