23 tons of dried apricots shipped to China for the first time in 2025 – Ministry

At least 23 tons of dried apricots were shipped to China for the first time in 2025. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

One of the key achievements of the Kyrgyz Republic has been the expansion of export opportunities. Domestic agricultural and processed products are confidently entering international markets, and the geography of exports continues to expand, the statement says.

The ministry reported that eight protocols have been agreed upon with China to date on the export of wool, cashmere, beans, poultry and poultry by-products, as well as three protocols on the export of heat-treated meat and raw hides. Dried fruit exports have begun, with the first shipment of 23 tons of dried apricots successfully sent. Preparations are underway for the export of wine, vegetable oil, and vegetables.

Work continues to obtain permission to export honey to the European Union. Meanwhile, 298 kilograms of Kyrgyz honey have already been exported to the UK.

At least 144 horses have been exported to Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, the export of dried fruit, honey, and other processed products is actively developing through Wildberries marketplace, opening up new opportunities for digital export.
