District police officer detained in Bishkek on suspicion of beating detainee

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan is investigating a case of abuse of authority involving physical violence by officers of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district in Bishkek.

According to the investigation, district police officers brought a citizen L.D.T., who had been detained for «minor hooliganism,» to police department No. 2. Instead of properly processing the case, investigators found that the officers allegedly beat the detainee «to demonstrate power and authority,» without any legal justification.

As a result, junior police lieutenant R.u.M. was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan.

After the incident, the victim was hospitalized by an ambulance crew at the National Hospital of Kyrgyzstan. Medical examinations recorded a closed traumatic brain injury, concussion, closed spinal injury with fractures of the transverse processes of two vertebrae, and bruises to the face and lower back.

The investigation is ongoing to identify other law enforcement personnel involved in the incident.