Cabinet of Ministers outlines priorities in culture and youth policy

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov outlined the priorities of state policy in the sphere of culture and youth. He made the statement while addressing participants at a board meeting of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy.

According to him, culture remains a key element of national identity and a factor in social consolidation.

«Culture is a key element of national identity. Our task is to consistently promote its development, support creative initiatives, and ensure citizens’ equal access to cultural values,» he noted.

Priorities include support for regional programs, the development of contemporary art, and the creation of conditions for development of youth potential.

«Youth is the future of the nation. Government bodies must ensure effective protection of the interests of the new generation and create conditions for their comprehensive self-realization,» the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet emphasized.

Particular attention will be paid to ensuring equal access to cultural services for residents of all regions and promoting Kyrgyzstan’s historical and cultural heritage internationally.

The ministry has been instructed to intensify the development of book publishing, modernize the library network by creating community and co-working centers, build modern cultural centers, and initiate an international scholarship program for young performers.
