Cabinet Chairman discusses new projects with Boston Consulting Group

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev held a meeting with representatives of the international consulting firm Boston Consulting Group.

During the talks, the parties discussed promising areas for further cooperation and new opportunities for joint work to promote sustainable economic development.

The Cabinet noted that over the past two years, a constructive and trusting format of interaction has been established between Kyrgyzstan and the company. Key strategic documents for the country were developed with the participation of Boston Consulting Group.

The Kyrgyz side emphasized the importance of continued cooperation, including in attracting international investors and implementing large-scale projects.

«Our doors are always open to responsible investors,» Adylbek Kasymaliev added.

Representatives of Boston Consulting Group expressed their readiness for further effective collaboration with Kyrgyzstan.