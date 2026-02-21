17:17
USD 87.45
EUR 102.86
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstan and North Macedonia sign Memorandum of Cultural Cooperation

The Abdylas Maldybaev Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater and the Estrada Multimedia Center in Prilep, North Macedonia, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation. The Ministry of Culture reported.

According to the ministry, the document was signed by theater director Muratbek Begaliev and center director Marjan Kataroski.

«The memorandum provides for the development of opera, choral, and ballet arts, the organization of tours, concerts, festivals, and joint productions. It is planned to involve directors, conductors, soloists, choir, orchestra, and ballet dancers in joint creative projects. The cooperation also extends to vocational education. Specifically, it envisages master classes, internships, and educational programs, professional development for specialists, and the exchange of scientific publications and research,» the statement reads.

The memorandum will facilitate the expansion of international creative ties, the promotion of Kyrgyz opera and ballet in the global cultural space, and the strengthening of cultural diplomacy. The document is valid for five years and can be automatically extended.
link: https://24.kg/english/363026/
views: 131
Print
Related
Cabinet of Ministers outlines priorities in culture and youth policy
Tashiev lays capsule at construction site of cultural center in Bayetov
Kyrgyzstan to host Russian Culture Days
Japanese Culture Days to be held in Osh city
Kyrgyzstan to host Days of Russian Culture
Laboratory for protection of cultural heritage opened in Bishkek
Days of Culture of Azerbaijan held in Kyrgyzstan
Days of Azerbaijani Culture to be held in Bishkek
Culture Ministry to purchase 57 buses and minibuses for artists' tours
Minimum salary of cultural workers is 6,000 soms
Popular
Constitutional Court sets date for next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan Constitutional Court sets date for next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
Kamchybek Tashiev temporarily leaves country Kamchybek Tashiev temporarily leaves country
Leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss political reforms Leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss political reforms
Most Muslim countries declare February 19 as first day of Ramadan Most Muslim countries declare February 19 as first day of Ramadan
21 February, Saturday
16:46
Kyrgyzstan Taekwondo ITF Cup kicks off in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan Taekwondo ITF Cup kicks off in Bishkek
16:41
Kyrgyzstan and North Macedonia sign Memorandum of Cultural Cooperation
16:33
Adylbek Kasymaliev: Our agricultural products are exported to over 80 countries
16:24
Construction site fence collapses onto private house in Kok-Zhar village
16:19
Ak-Bosogo residential area in Bishkek to have no cold water