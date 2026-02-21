Kyrgyzstan and North Macedonia sign Memorandum of Cultural Cooperation

The Abdylas Maldybaev Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater and the Estrada Multimedia Center in Prilep, North Macedonia, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation. The Ministry of Culture reported.

According to the ministry, the document was signed by theater director Muratbek Begaliev and center director Marjan Kataroski.

«The memorandum provides for the development of opera, choral, and ballet arts, the organization of tours, concerts, festivals, and joint productions. It is planned to involve directors, conductors, soloists, choir, orchestra, and ballet dancers in joint creative projects. The cooperation also extends to vocational education. Specifically, it envisages master classes, internships, and educational programs, professional development for specialists, and the exchange of scientific publications and research,» the statement reads.

The memorandum will facilitate the expansion of international creative ties, the promotion of Kyrgyz opera and ballet in the global cultural space, and the strengthening of cultural diplomacy. The document is valid for five years and can be automatically extended.