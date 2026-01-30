Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves action plan for 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic approved an action plan for 2026 to implement the National Development Program until 2030. The corresponding decision was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

It is noted that four main development vectors have been identified: industrialization, regional hub, agriculture and tourism, and green energy.

The goal has been set to double the volume of industrial output in the country by 2030 and create at least five technology park zones in the regions.

The statement says that Kyrgyzstan’s geostrategic location at the main crossroads of trade routes, between major regional and global centers of economic development, allows the republic to occupy a niche in international transit transportation.

In the agricultural sector, the goal has been set to increase agricultural production by 30 percent and double the volume of processing.

Green energy is a key component of the entire draft Cabinet action plan.

The plan establishes personal responsibility for the high-quality and timely implementation of the plan by heads of state agencies, presidential plenipotentiary representatives in the regions, and heads of local government bodies involved in its implementation.