12:04
USD 87.45
EUR 104.66
RUB 1.14
English

Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves action plan for 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic approved an action plan for 2026 to implement the National Development Program until 2030. The corresponding decision was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

It is noted that four main development vectors have been identified: industrialization, regional hub, agriculture and tourism, and green energy.

The goal has been set to double the volume of industrial output in the country by 2030 and create at least five technology park zones in the regions.

The statement says that Kyrgyzstan’s geostrategic location at the main crossroads of trade routes, between major regional and global centers of economic development, allows the republic to occupy a niche in international transit transportation.

In the agricultural sector, the goal has been set to increase agricultural production by 30 percent and double the volume of processing.

Green energy is a key component of the entire draft Cabinet action plan.

The plan establishes personal responsibility for the high-quality and timely implementation of the plan by heads of state agencies, presidential plenipotentiary representatives in the regions, and heads of local government bodies involved in its implementation.
link: https://24.kg/english/359922/
views: 128
Print
Related
Cabinet members led by Adylbek Kasymaliev take hike in Ala-Archa
Why Cabinet should chase investors, not other way around, Kasymaliev explains
From social to development budget: Cabinet Chairman tells about achievements
Cabinet Chairman tells Gulf News media outlet about Kyrgyzstan's economic growth
Cabinet of Ministers takes over taxes, customs and alcohol control
One Belt, One Road initiative remains in demand — Cabinet Chairman
Seven new ministers sworn in at Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Requirements for Cabinet Chairman's public service experience reduced
Cabinet discusses draft National Development Program of Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet Chairman discusses cooperation with Boeing, IBM, Starlink in USA
Popular
No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus
Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking
Gold prices in Kyrgyzstan grow amid rising global prices Gold prices in Kyrgyzstan grow amid rising global prices
Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement
30 January, Friday
11:51
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan agree on radio frequencies along border Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan agree on radio frequencies al...
11:43
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan plans to open drug addicts rehabilitation center
11:37
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan exceeds $2 billion
11:33
500 million soms to be allocated for development of El Aman state pharmacy chain
11:26
43 projects implemented in Kyrgyzstan with support of JICA