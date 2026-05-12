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Bishkek to host II Hungarian-Kyrgyz Food Industry Forum

The II Hungarian-Kyrgyz Food Industry Forum will take place in Bishkek on May 19. According to the Embassy of Hungary in Kyrgyzstan, the event will be held in the Budapest conference hall of the diplomatic mission.

The forum will feature meetings with leading Hungarian companies specializing in equipment production for the processing of vegetables, fruits, and dairy products, including InnovaSter-Trade, Maurer Gép, and Unimatik.

The results of the first forum demonstrated strong interest from both Kyrgyz and Hungarian companies in improving existing production facilities and launching new production lines.

At present, negotiations are underway between 12 Kyrgyz companies, including both large and small enterprises, highlighting the interest of Kyrgyz businesses in Hungarian expertise and technologies.

It is important to note that the forum’s focus aligns with Kyrgyzstan’s industrial development and food security plans.
link: https://24.kg/english/373418/
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