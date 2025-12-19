Why Cabinet should chase investors, not other way around, Kasymaliev explains

Over the past two — three years, Kyrgyzstan’s gross domestic product growth has not fallen below 9 percent. The task set by the President is to maintain these growth rates, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev said in an interview with state television channels.

According to him, President Sadyr Japarov has also set the main priority of improving the population’s standard of living. Attracting investment is among the key objectives.

Kasymaliev noted that the Cabinet of Ministers has ahead of schedule fulfilled a number of tasks, including those outlined in the National Development Strategy of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2021–2026.

In this regard, he said, there emerged a need to adopt another National Development Program for the Kyrgyz Republic until 2030. The program has been developed and approved by presidential decree.

To maintain economic growth, the country needs investors, the head of the Cabinet stressed.

According to him, it is necessary to increase production and build new plants and factories.

«The President says that investors should not be chasing us — we should be chasing them. We must create favorable conditions for them. In the past, investors would regularly come to us and hold negotiations, but issues were not resolved. Now I personally meet with major investors, give instructions to the relevant authorities, and gradually this issue is also moving forward,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.