Aivaz Omorkanov appointed head of National Olympic Committee of Kyrgyzstan

Aivaz Omorkanov has been appointed head of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Kyrgyzstan. At 29 years old, he is the youngest leader of this sports organization.

The elections took place on Monday. Elmurza Satybaldiev, President of the Volleyball Federation, and Nurdin Bukuev, First Vice President of the Kyrgyz Football Union, also ran for the post. However, Aivaz Omorkanov ultimately emerged as the sole candidate.

He is Vice President of the Hockey Federation of Kyrgyzstan and a member of the Board of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). In 2021, he became the youngest Vice President in the IIHF’s history.

In addition to his management work, Aivaz Omorkanov is known as a professional triathlete. He is a Kyrgyzstan’s champion in triathlon, duathlon, and aquathlon, as well as a winner and medalist of international Ironman competitions. The new NOC president graduated from the University of International Business and Economics of Beijing and the Kyrgyz National University with a degree in law.

Elmurza Satybaldiev, President of the Volleyball Federation, and Nurdin Bukuev, First Vice President of the Kyrgyz Football Union, were also previously vying for the NOC post, but they withdrew their candidacies before the vote. As a result, Omorkanov remained the sole candidate.

Umbetaly Kydyraliev, President of the National Olympic Committee of Kyrgyzstan, resigned on March 31.