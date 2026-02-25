16:32
Parliament approves candidacies of two new Cabinet members

At its meeting, Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the candidacies of two new Cabinet members.

Deputies supported the government’s decision to appoint Erlist Akunbekov as Acting Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry.

The new head of the agricultural bloc will oversee water policy, support for farms, development of processing, and the implementation of state agricultural programs.

Erlist Akunbekov, 42, is a native of Osh and a graduate of Osh State University and the Moscow State University of Management.

A private entrepreneur, he manages the agro-industrial company ATS-Group and chairs the Fertilizer Suppliers Association.

In recent years, he has been actively working with farms, promoting modern management methods in the agro-industrial complex and supporting domestic producers. He is also Chairman of the Association for the Development of the Agro-Industrial Complex of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Damirbek Osmonov’s candidacy for the post of Acting Minister of Health was also approved.

Damirbek Osmonov is a 44-year-old cardiologist with extensive experience in medicine. He is the head of the Cardiology Department at the International Medical University of Bishkek and the chief interventional cardiologist and arrhythmologist for the Ministry of Health.

He is known professionally as a leading specialist in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases and participates in international medical organizations and scientific projects.

He is the founder and chief physician of the private clinic Bicard.
