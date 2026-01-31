11:32
USD 87.45
EUR 104.39
RUB 1.16
English

Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan summarizes 2025 results

A meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers was held at Yntymak Ordo under the chairmanship of Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the Cabinet’s press service, the meeting participants discussed amendments to the draft law on electricity.

«The goal of the draft is to develop renewable energy sources, which will help attract major investors to the country. In particular, it is proposed to increase the maximum capacity of facilities built using renewable energy sources from 30 to 50 megawatts,» the statement says.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that a methodology for assessing the level of implementation of the Cabinet’s action plan has been approved by a government decree. The assessment will be conducted annually.

«A lot of good work has been done, however, for both objective and subjective reasons, there are also tasks that have not been completed. Our goal is not to assign ratings, but to fully and effectively implement the National Development Program through the Cabinet’s Action Plan. Only with strict executive discipline we will be able to accelerate socio-economic development and improve the well-being of our people,» he said.

It was also noted that major initiatives were implemented under the Cabinet’s Action Plan for 2025. The performance of state bodies was assessed based on 292 measures. Monitoring and analysis of implementation were carried out in the areas of industry and manufacturing, the agro-industrial sector, transport, energy, digitalization, investment, construction, and the social sphere.
link: https://24.kg/english/360055/
views: 145
Print
Related
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves action plan for 2026
Cabinet members led by Adylbek Kasymaliev take hike in Ala-Archa
Why Cabinet should chase investors, not other way around, Kasymaliev explains
From social to development budget: Cabinet Chairman tells about achievements
Cabinet Chairman tells Gulf News media outlet about Kyrgyzstan's economic growth
Cabinet of Ministers takes over taxes, customs and alcohol control
One Belt, One Road initiative remains in demand — Cabinet Chairman
Seven new ministers sworn in at Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Requirements for Cabinet Chairman's public service experience reduced
Cabinet discusses draft National Development Program of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Gold prices in Kyrgyzstan grow amid rising global prices Gold prices in Kyrgyzstan grow amid rising global prices
Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement
World Bank calls Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth indicators impressive World Bank calls Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth indicators impressive
Kairat Tursunkulov appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Kairat Tursunkulov appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan
31 January, Saturday
10:18
Kyrgyz Football Championship season to begin on March 1 Kyrgyz Football Championship season to begin on March...
10:14
Bishkek residents invited to organ music concert
10:08
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan summarizes 2025 results
09:59
Astana hosts Kyrgyz Cinema Days
09:52
Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan summarizes results of 2025
30 January, Friday
18:19
India bets on up to 7.2 percent growth next year, outpacing most major economies
17:45
Foreign students detained in Osh for presenting fake receipts to drivers