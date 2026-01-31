Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan summarizes 2025 results

A meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers was held at Yntymak Ordo under the chairmanship of Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the Cabinet’s press service, the meeting participants discussed amendments to the draft law on electricity.

«The goal of the draft is to develop renewable energy sources, which will help attract major investors to the country. In particular, it is proposed to increase the maximum capacity of facilities built using renewable energy sources from 30 to 50 megawatts,» the statement says.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that a methodology for assessing the level of implementation of the Cabinet’s action plan has been approved by a government decree. The assessment will be conducted annually.

«A lot of good work has been done, however, for both objective and subjective reasons, there are also tasks that have not been completed. Our goal is not to assign ratings, but to fully and effectively implement the National Development Program through the Cabinet’s Action Plan. Only with strict executive discipline we will be able to accelerate socio-economic development and improve the well-being of our people,» he said.

It was also noted that major initiatives were implemented under the Cabinet’s Action Plan for 2025. The performance of state bodies was assessed based on 292 measures. Monitoring and analysis of implementation were carried out in the areas of industry and manufacturing, the agro-industrial sector, transport, energy, digitalization, investment, construction, and the social sphere.