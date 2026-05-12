19 lots to be offered at final stage of Ala-Too Resort auction 

A total of 19 lots will be put up for bidding at the final stage of the auction for the sale of land plots within the ski resort project Ala-Too Resort. The press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The third and final stage of the auction will take place on May 27–29, 2026.

The State Property Management Agency will conduct the auction in an open online format on the electronic platform auctionetp.gov.kg.

The 19 lots are located in the Jyrgalan area of the resort. The land plots are designated for the construction of hotels, apartments, restaurants, and other tourism infrastructure facilities.

Local and foreign investors, construction companies, entrepreneurs, and private individuals are invited to participate.

Earlier, two stages of the auction had already been held. Out of 50 lots offered, 31 have been sold.