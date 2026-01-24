18:11
Cabinet members led by Adylbek Kasymaliev take hike in Ala-Archa

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev, along with members of the Cabinet and members of the Presidential Administration, took a hike in Ala-Archa State Nature Park.

The event was organized to promote a healthy lifestyle, strengthen team spirit among government employees, and draw attention to environmental conservation and the development of domestic tourism.

During the hike, Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized the importance of leaders’ personal example in promoting the values ​​of active recreation. The hikers walked one of the park’s popular routes, learned about the current state of the protected area’s infrastructure, and discussed issues related to the careful management of the country’s natural heritage.
