Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan assesses risk of hantavirus infection importation

The epidemiological situation regarding infectious diseases in Kyrgyzstan remains stable, and monitoring continues on a daily basis. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported, citing the Department for Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance.

According to specialists, the risk of importing hantavirus infection into the Kyrgyz Republic is extremely low, and there is currently no threat to the population or tourists.

There is no reason for panic: the risk of infection for most people remains minimal, while following simple preventive measures can effectively reduce the likelihood of contracting the virus. At the same time, the Health Ministry recommends caution during trips to nature areas and when in contact with places where rodents may live.

What is hantavirus?

Hantavirus is a group of viruses that mainly circulates among rodents and, under certain conditions, can be transmitted to humans.

The main carriers are considered to be: mice, voles, rats, other small mammals.

The animals themselves may show no signs of illness but can carry the virus and release it into the environment through urine, saliva, and droppings.

The virus takes its name from the Hantan River in South Korea, where an infected rodent carrying the virus was first identified in the 1970s.

How is the virus transmitted?

Humans can become infected:

by inhaling dust contaminated with secretions from infected rodents;

through contact of damaged skin or mucous membranes with rodent secretions;

by consuming contaminated food or water;

more rarely, through rodent bites.

For most hantaviruses, human-to-human transmission is uncommon. Exceptions include certain South American strains, such as the Andes virus.

Symptoms of the disease

In its early stages, the disease may resemble the flu, with symptoms including fever, chills, weakness, headache, and muscle pain.

Hantavirus infection can progress rapidly. In severe cases, it may lead to acute respiratory failure and kidney damage.

If high fever, severe weakness, muscle pain, cough, or difficulty breathing develop — especially after contact with rodents or travel to high-risk areas — medical attention should be sought immediately. In cases of breathing difficulties, emergency medical assistance should be called without delay.

Recall, passengers have already disembarked from the cruise ship in Tenerife following the hantavirus outbreak. According to the latest data, a total of eight cases have been recorded, six of which have been laboratory-confirmed. Three people have died. The last death was recorded on May 2.