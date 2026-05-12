10:46
USD 87.45
EUR 102.94
RUB 1.16
English

Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan assesses risk of hantavirus infection importation

The epidemiological situation regarding infectious diseases in Kyrgyzstan remains stable, and monitoring continues on a daily basis. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported, citing the Department for Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance.

According to specialists, the risk of importing hantavirus infection into the Kyrgyz Republic is extremely low, and there is currently no threat to the population or tourists.

There is no reason for panic: the risk of infection for most people remains minimal, while following simple preventive measures can effectively reduce the likelihood of contracting the virus. At the same time, the Health Ministry recommends caution during trips to nature areas and when in contact with places where rodents may live.

What is hantavirus?

Hantavirus is a group of viruses that mainly circulates among rodents and, under certain conditions, can be transmitted to humans.

The main carriers are considered to be: mice, voles, rats, other small mammals.

The animals themselves may show no signs of illness but can carry the virus and release it into the environment through urine, saliva, and droppings.

The virus takes its name from the Hantan River in South Korea, where an infected rodent carrying the virus was first identified in the 1970s.

How is the virus transmitted?

Humans can become infected:

  • by inhaling dust contaminated with secretions from infected rodents;
  • through contact of damaged skin or mucous membranes with rodent secretions;
  • by consuming contaminated food or water;
  • more rarely, through rodent bites.

For most hantaviruses, human-to-human transmission is uncommon. Exceptions include certain South American strains, such as the Andes virus.

Symptoms of the disease

In its early stages, the disease may resemble the flu, with symptoms including fever, chills, weakness, headache, and muscle pain.

Hantavirus infection can progress rapidly. In severe cases, it may lead to acute respiratory failure and kidney damage.

If high fever, severe weakness, muscle pain, cough, or difficulty breathing develop — especially after contact with rodents or travel to high-risk areas — medical attention should be sought immediately. In cases of breathing difficulties, emergency medical assistance should be called without delay.

Recall, passengers have already disembarked from the cruise ship in Tenerife following the hantavirus outbreak. According to the latest data, a total of eight cases have been recorded, six of which have been laboratory-confirmed. Three people have died. The last death was recorded on May 2.
link: https://24.kg/english/373428/
views: 147
Print
Related
WHO warns of possible increase in hantavirus cases
Nipah virus: Passengers from India undergo enhanced screening in Kyrgyzstan
Passenger infection control strengthened at Manas airport
WHO assesses risk of Nipah virus spread outside India
No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus
COVID-19: Sharp rise in coronavirus cases reported in Germany
First cases of chikungunya virus detected in Russia
No cases of chikungunya virus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Chikungunya virus outbreak: No local transmission reported in Kyrgyzstan
Metapneumovirus in Kyrgyzstan: No cause for concern, Health Ministry says
Popular
Informal summit of Organization of Turkic States to be held in Turkistan Informal summit of Organization of Turkic States to be held in Turkistan
WHO warns of possible increase in hantavirus cases WHO warns of possible increase in hantavirus cases
Foreign Presidents congratulate Kyrgyzstan on Victory Day Foreign Presidents congratulate Kyrgyzstan on Victory Day
Central Asian leaders to skip Moscow’s May 9 parade for first time in 7 years Central Asian leaders to skip Moscow’s May 9 parade for first time in 7 years
12 May, Tuesday
10:38
 Powerful mudflow occurs in Tash-Kumyr after heavy rains  Powerful mudflow occurs in Tash-Kumyr after heavy rain...
10:34
19 lots to be offered at final stage of Ala-Too Resort auction 
10:26
Aivaz Omorkanov appointed head of National Olympic Committee of Kyrgyzstan
10:18
Kyrgyz para judokas to compete at Grand Prix in Astana
10:11
Kyrgyzstan and South Korea to cooperate in orthodontics
11 May, Monday
19:04
Luxury brand Bvlgari shows interest in jewelry projects in Kyrgyzstan