New Cabinet members take oath in Parliament

New members of Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet of Ministers have taken the oath of office in Parliament.

Those sworn in include Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Erlis Akunbekov; Minister of Health Damir Osmonov; Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration Kanat Sagynbaev; Minister of Transport Talantbek Soltobaev; Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision Akyl Toktobaev; Minister of Science, Higher Education and Innovation Gulzat Isamatova; Minister of Emergency Situations Kanatbek Chynybaev; and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov attended the parliamentary session.