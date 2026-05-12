 Powerful mudflow occurs in Tash-Kumyr after heavy rains

A strong mudflow occurred in Tash-Kumyr, Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan following heavy rainfall. The mudflow was recorded on video by eyewitnesses, and the footage has been widely shared on social media.

According to preliminary information, flows of mud and water passed near the city after intense downpours. At present, no reports of casualties or injuries have been received.

Earlier, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan issued a warning of heavy rains and a risk of mudslides in mountainous and foothill areas across the country.