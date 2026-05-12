Sheep breed Arashan exhibition held in Bishkek

A large-scale exhibition parade was held in Kyrgyzstan, aimed at developing livestock farming, particularly sheep breeding, and taking this industry to a new level. The high-level event was organized by the Batken community of the Arashan Sheep Breeders Association.

Leading farmers from seven regions of Kyrgyzstan participated in the event, along with special guests and interested entrepreneurs from neighboring Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. The main goal of the exhibition was to popularize the genetic advantages of the Arashan breed, share experiences among farmers, and encourage an increase in the number of breeding livestock.

As part of the event, a special competition was held among Arashan sheep, based on criteria such as weight, height, and conformation.

Owners of the top-ranked animals received valuable gifts, cash prizes, and special certificates awarded by the jury.

In recent years, the Arashan breed has begun to gain international recognition as a Kyrgyz brand. Its rapid weight gain, tall stature, and adaptability to the local climate are generating increasing interest among farmers.

Today, the price of the best rams of this breed continues to amaze the public. Some elite breeding rams are valued from several thousand to hundreds of thousands of dollars, making sheep farming one of the most profitable sectors of livestock production.