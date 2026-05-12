12:20
USD 87.45
EUR 102.94
RUB 1.16
English

Sheep breed Arashan exhibition held in Bishkek

A large-scale exhibition parade was held in Kyrgyzstan, aimed at developing livestock farming, particularly sheep breeding, and taking this industry to a new level. The high-level event was organized by the Batken community of the Arashan Sheep Breeders Association.

Leading farmers from seven regions of Kyrgyzstan participated in the event, along with special guests and interested entrepreneurs from neighboring Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. The main goal of the exhibition was to popularize the genetic advantages of the Arashan breed, share experiences among farmers, and encourage an increase in the number of breeding livestock.

As part of the event, a special competition was held among Arashan sheep, based on criteria such as weight, height, and conformation.

Owners of the top-ranked animals received valuable gifts, cash prizes, and special certificates awarded by the jury.

In recent years, the Arashan breed has begun to gain international recognition as a Kyrgyz brand. Its rapid weight gain, tall stature, and adaptability to the local climate are generating increasing interest among farmers.

Today, the price of the best rams of this breed continues to amaze the public. Some elite breeding rams are valued from several thousand to hundreds of thousands of dollars, making sheep farming one of the most profitable sectors of livestock production.
link: https://24.kg/english/373446/
views: 149
Print
Related
Selection of new breed of sheep: Ministry of Agriculture checks quality
Montana man pleads guilty to cloning Marco Polo sheep from Kyrgyzstan
Farmers need help in merino sheep breeding and development of sheep farming
Popular
Informal summit of Organization of Turkic States to be held in Turkistan Informal summit of Organization of Turkic States to be held in Turkistan
WHO warns of possible increase in hantavirus cases WHO warns of possible increase in hantavirus cases
Foreign Presidents congratulate Kyrgyzstan on Victory Day Foreign Presidents congratulate Kyrgyzstan on Victory Day
Central Asian leaders to skip Moscow’s May 9 parade for first time in 7 years Central Asian leaders to skip Moscow’s May 9 parade for first time in 7 years
12 May, Tuesday
12:15
Kyrgyzstan changes rules for foreigners and labour migrants Kyrgyzstan changes rules for foreigners and labour migr...
11:59
Kyrgyzstan and Japan intend to eliminate double taxation
11:44
Chinese doctors to perform free cataract surgeries in Bishkek
11:37
Residents of Batken region raise schools, roads, mudflow protection issues
11:23
2,500 structures dismantled as part of improvement efforts in Bishkek