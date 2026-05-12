27-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan killed in road accident in Turkey

A 27-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan, Kubat Amanbekov, was killed in a road accident in Antalya. The crash occurred at around 3 a.m. on the night of May 11 in Serik district on Belek tourist highway.

According to Turkish media reports, a taxi collided with the bicycle ridden by Kubat Amanbekov. The impact threw him onto the roadway.

Medical workers and police officers arrived at the scene, but the young man could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an examination, the body was taken to the forensic morgue in Antalya for an autopsy.

The taxi driver was taken to a police station to give testimony. An investigation into the fatal accident has been launched.

It is reported that Kubat Amanbekov worked as a bartender at a five-star hotel. Relatives and friends of the deceased are currently handling arrangements to return his body to his homeland.

Initially, Turkish media reported that the victim was a citizen of Kazakhstan. Later, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry clarified that, according to Turkish authorities, Kubat Amanbekov was a citizen of Kyrgyzstan.