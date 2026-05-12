Kyrgyzstan and South Korea to cooperate in orthodontics

Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Damir Osmonov held a working meeting with a delegation of specialists from the Republic of Korea. The meeting focused on dental diseases in the Kyrgyz Republic, developing cooperation in orthodontics, and implementing modern medical technologies.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to improving the quality of orthodontic care, including for children with congenital malformations of the dental system. The parties discussed the implementation of digital solutions, including 3D modeling and aligner manufacturing technologies, aimed at improving treatment effectiveness.

The minister emphasized the importance of developing high-tech medical care and noted Kyrgyzstan’s interest in leveraging the Republic of Korea’s advanced practices, particularly in terms of innovative approaches to orthodontics.