Kyrgyzstan and Italy sign agreement on promotion and protection of investments

On May 30, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni as part of his working visit to Kazakhstan, on the sidelines of the first Central Asia — Italy summit. The presidential press service reported.

They discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation, including expanding trade and economic ties, attracting investments, developing partnerships in energy, transport, water cooperation, and digital transformation.

Giorgia Meloni congratulated Sadyr Japarov on the signing of the agreement on the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, calling it an important step towards strengthening stability and security in the region.

She emphasized that bilateral relations between Italy and Kyrgyzstan are already at a high level, and the signing of an agreement on the promotion and protection of investments serves as additional confirmation of this.

During the meeting, the parties signed the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Italy on the promotion and protection of investments.

The President invited Italian investors to participate in the implementation of large-scale projects in the field of hydropower, renewable energy sources, and transport infrastructure.

It opens up new prospects for enhancing interaction between business circles, as well as strengthening partnership in the field of economy and investment between the two countries.