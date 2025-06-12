SCNS Chairman meets with actor Michele Placido

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev met with the famous Italian actor and film director, who played Commissioner Cattani in the TV series «Octopus» Michele Placido. The SCNS press center reported.

The actor and director visited Kyrgyzstan as part of the International Film Festival. The meeting took place today, June 12, at the SCNS headquarters. The parties discussed cultural cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Italy, including Michele Placido’s participation in International Film Festivals held in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as raising the country’s image in the world as a tourist hub of Central Asia. The actor expressed his readiness to support the initiatives of the head of the State Committee for National Security and thanked the country’s top leadership for the warm welcome in Bishkek.

The Italian actor spoke about his film studio, which he plans to develop in Kyrgyzstan in the future. Placido’s visit became an important step in strengthening cultural ties between the two countries.

In turn, the SCNS head Kamchybek Tashiev expressed his readiness to provide all possible assistance in Placido’s creative work in order to develop and strengthen bilateral relations in the field of cinematography.

Michele Placido is a famous Italian actor and director who gained worldwide fame after his role as Commissioner Cattani in the TV series «Octopus». He was nominated three times for Italy’s main film the David di Donatello award, for his leading male role in the films «Three Brothers» (1981), " Pizza Connection" (1985), and «The Stranger» (2007).