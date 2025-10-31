234 ha of agricultural land transformed for housing construction in Bishkek

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan authorized the transfer of 234.8 hectares of land in Pervomaysky district of the capital from «agricultural land» category to «land of residential areas.» The corresponding decree was signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The decision was made based on the Land Code and the law on the moratorium on the transformation of irrigated land, taking into account a petition from the Bishkek City Hall and the conclusion of the City Land Commission.

Plots No. 216, 219, 220, and 227 (a total of 230.5 hectares of irrigated land), as well as No. 218 (4.3 hectares of dryland), are subject to transformation.

Construction of multi-story residential buildings and social facilities is planned on these plots. The land plots are owned by private individuals and companies, including Expert Invest and Alltrade.