Belovodsk Kyrgyzmunaizat oil depot returned to state

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), as part of efforts to detect and return illegally privatized industrial and social facilities to state ownership, has returned the Belovodsk Kyrgyzmunaizat oil depot.

It was found out that in 2004, the 7.7-hectare oil depot, including buildings and structures (oil product tanks with a capacity of 36,200 tons), located in the village of Petrovka in Moskovsky district, was illegally transferred to private ownership. The transfer was carried out through collusion among government officials, at an undervalued price, and without the required public auction.

The oil depot has been returned to the state.
link: https://24.kg/english/349653/
views: 122
