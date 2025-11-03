Another land plot transformed for new airport in Osh

Another plot of land has been transformed for a new airport in Osh city. The decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, and the corresponding decree was signed by Adylbek Kasymaliev.

It is noted that this is necessary for the construction of the new airport and the expansion of the runway.

The document transforms 3.59 hectares of land in Kyzyl-Kyshtak rural district. The land was transformed from agricultural land to industrial, transport, communications, energy, defense, and other land.

Another Cabinet decree also transformed 1.92 hectares of land in Manas rural area of Kara-Suu district. Ak-Buura border outpost will be built there.

Previously, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution transferring 1.56 hectares of arable land in Manas rural area from the category of agricultural land to the category of industrial, transport, communications, energy, defense, and other land. This land is needed for the expansion of Osh International Airport’s infrastructure and the construction of an air navigation tower.