Head of SCNS Department for Osh Salmoorbek Dzhumabekov dismissed

Salmoor Dzhumabekov, who was appointed head of the Department of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) for Osh and Osh region in December 2025, has been dismissed from his post. Sources in the security forces informed.

Salmoor Dzhumabekov is the son of renowned surgeon Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov.

The reasons for his dismissal have not been officially announced. It is currently unknown who may be appointed to replace him.

It was previously reported that Eldar Zhakypbekov, head of the SCNS Department for Bishkek, had been detained.

No official information was available at the time of publication.