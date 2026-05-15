Kanatbek Abdrakhmatov relieved of duties as National Sciences Academy President

Kanatbek Abdrakhmatov has been relieved of his duties as President of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic, the presidential press service reported.

Photo Internet. Kanatbek Abdrakhmatov

Kanatbek Abdrakhmatov was appointed acting president of the National Academy of Sciences in November 2022. He also heads the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences .

A new head of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic has been appointed — Doctor of Biological Sciences, Professor Bekmamat Dzhenbaev.

Photo Internet. Bekmamat Dzhenbaev

According to publicly available information, Bekmamat Dzhenbaev was born on December 29, 1960, in the village of Sary-Bulak, Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region. He graduated from Kyrgyz State University in 1987 and completed postgraduate studies at the Geochemical Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow in 1993.

He has worked as an engineer, laboratory assistant trainee, research intern, leading researcher, and director of the Biology and Soil Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He is a specialist in continental biogeochemistry and geochemical ecology of organisms. He has published more than 60 scientific works, including two monographs.