Travel blogger Camperghini to explore Kyrgyzstan

Well-known travel blogger and founder of the Camperghini project, Connor Camperghini, is set to visit Kyrgyzstan in the near future. He plans to embark on an independent journey across the country and showcase it to an international audience through his original content, the Tourism Department reported.

During his trip, the blogger intends to present Kyrgyzstan through the lens of an independent traveler, focusing on mountain routes, national culture, local communities, natural locations, and the country’s modern tourism infrastructure.

The visit is supported by the Tourism Department of the Kyrgyz Republic. The agency expressed readiness to cooperate with representatives of the tourism sector and creative industries to organize partnership projects and promote the country’s tourism potential on the international stage.

Connor Camperghini is also open to professional collaborations and joint initiatives. The organizers invite interested companies to interact in order to create vivid integrations and high-quality tourism content about Kyrgyzstan.