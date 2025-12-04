CEC of Kyrgyzstan invalidates election results in constituency No. 13

At a meeting of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC), Makhabat Kozhokeeva, head of the department for organizing the electoral process, used video slides to clearly demonstrate violations that occurred at 35 polling stations on election day.

According to her, after receiving a number of citizen complaints and videos circulating on social media, the CEC launched an inspection into the reported violations.

«It turned out that observers representing parliamentary candidates had installed cameras at 35 polling stations to monitor the voting process. This violated the principle of secret voting. Campaigners were tracking the entire process to see how people voted. Observers are required to sit in a designated area, but they broke the law by placing cameras where it is prohibited,» Makhabat Kozhokeeva said.

In constituency No. 13, a total of 65,016 voters were registered, of whom 30,000 cast ballots — a turnout of 39.44 percent.

As a result, the CEC declared the election results in this constituency invalid.

A total of 14 candidates took part in the race in constituency No. 13. They were: Baktybek Sydykov, Talant Mamytov, Aibek Altynbekov, Chinara Dzhuraeva, Gulnaz Nurbaeva, Saidulla Nyshanov, Olmaskan Sultanova, Gulnaz Zheenbekova, Zhanibek Kurbanaliev, Munara Mamatalieva, Aibek Saipov, Nurlanbek Kenzhebaev, Aigul Karabekova, and Meikinbek Abdaliev.

The frontrunner, Bakyt Sydykov, received 17,397 votes in this constituency, according to preliminary CEC data. He was followed by Aibek Altynbekov with 13,477 votes. Among female candidates, Aigul Karabekova led with 8,839 votes.

Under the law, all 14 candidates who participated in this race will be barred from running again in the upcoming repeat elections.

The CEC clarified that the repeat vote will be announced within a month.

Earlier, the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums annulled the voting results at polling station No. 2410 in Nooken district of Jalal-Abad region after the discovery of hidden video recording at the station.

A video linked to a candidate for the Zhogorku Kenesh, B.S., had circulated on social media. The footage showed a mobile device filming the members of the precinct commission and the voting process.

According to the regional police department, the incident occurred on November 30 in the village of Sai-Boyu of E. Aliyev rural municipality. Police officers found a silver iPhone 13 Pro Max mounted on a concrete column inside the building. It was connected to a power bank and recording video of commission members and the ballot box.

The inspection found no elements of criminal offense in the actions of those involved.

Constituency No. 13 is located in Nooken district of Jalal-Abad region and includes part of Bazar-Korgon; Kenesh, Arstanbap-Ata, and Saidykum rural municipalities; as well as D. Sadyrbaev, E. Aliev, and Mombekov rural municipalities; Kochkor-Ata and Mailuu-Suu.