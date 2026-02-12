11:31
Kazakhstan plans to share internet access with Kyrgyzstan via Starlink

Kazakhstan intends to provide internet access to neighboring countries using Starlink satellite infrastructure deployed within its territory. Zhaslan Madiyev, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, announced at a government meeting.

According to him, internet traffic is planned to be transmitted to Tajikistan this year, with Mongolia and Kyrgyzstan to follow. The connection will be routed through Starlink gateway stations built in Kazakhstan. The signal will be transmitted beyond the country’s borders, strengthening Kazakhstan’s position as a regional leader in digital connectivity.

Domestically, digitalization efforts also continue. This year, 1,900 villages are set to receive fiber-optic internet access, and by next year coverage is expected to exceed 90 percent. Furthermore, all national roads will be provided with internet infrastructure.

It was previously reported that the Starlink network has already begun providing high-speed internet services across the entire territory of Tajikistan.
