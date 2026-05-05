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Suicide attempt near Big Chui Canal in Bishkek: Police officer rescues woman

A patrol police officer in Bishkek rescued a young woman who jumped into the Big Chui Canal, the Department of the Patrol Police Service reported.

On May 4 at around 8:30 p.m., the 102 service received a report of a suicide attempt at the intersection of Shabdan Baatyr Avenue and Auezov Street. Officers were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, police found out that the young woman intended to jump into the water. Despite efforts to prevent it, she jumped into the canal.

One of the officers immediately jumped in after her and pulled her out of the water, saving her life.

The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. Preliminary information suggests the incident may have been linked to family-related issues.
link: https://24.kg/english/372893/
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