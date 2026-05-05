Omurbek Tekebayev congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Constitution Day

In an interview with 24.kg news agency, Omurbek Tekebayev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Germany, noted the importance of public holidays, singling out August 31, Independence Day, and May 5, Constitution Day of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Dear compatriots! I congratulate you on Constitution Day of the Kyrgyz Republic. May each of you achieve your goals, and may our country prosper,» the message reads.

According to him, the Constitution is the country’s fundamental law, defining the fundamental principles of state and society and enshrining the fundamental foundations of the state.