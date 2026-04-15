 Launch of Starlink satellite internet in Kyrgyzstan nears final stage

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, met with Senior Director of Market Access and Development for Starlink at SpaceX, Ryan Goodnight. The meeting took place in Washington on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic repored.

The parties reviewed the progress of systematic efforts to launch satellite internet in Kyrgyzstan and confirmed the completion of all necessary approvals required to begin the pilot project.

Particular attention was paid to the upcoming technical launch of the service, which is expected to take place in the near future.

The sides also discussed the anticipated significant social impact of introducing satellite internet, including providing access to high-speed connectivity for residents of remote and hard-to-reach areas, as well as connecting schools, healthcare facilities, and other social institutions to digital resources.

The pilot project will be implemented based on the principles of openness and equal conditions. All companies providing satellite internet services will be eligible to participate, provided they fully comply with the established requirements.