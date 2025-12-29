KGST on Binance used for liquidity management, not speculation

KGST stablecoin, pegged to the Kyrgyz som, continues to trade on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange without significant deviations from its settlement rate. An analysis of exchange data for late December says.

KGST quotes remain within a narrow range aligned with the national currency, indicating that the peg remains stable. Daily trading volumes for the KGST/USDT pair are maintained at a level sufficient for transactions without significant price fluctuations.

Related news KGST listing sparks frenzy: Trading exceeds market capitalization fourfold

Trading data show that market participants primarily use KGST as a technical tool—for temporary storage of funds and redistribution of capital into more volatile crypto assets. No signs of speculative activity involving the stablecoin have been recorded.

Crypto market experts note that this behavior is typical for stablecoins: they are used not for profit-making, but for liquidity management and quick entry into trades during favorable market conditions. If the current dynamics are maintained, KGST can continue to be used as a settlement asset and an intermediate instrument in trading strategies on international cryptocurrency exchanges.