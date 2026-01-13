Kyrgyzstan to tighten requirements for virtual asset market participants

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has adopted a resolution aimed at further regulating the virtual assets sector and creating sustainable conditions for the development of the cryptocurrency market.

According to the document, existing virtual asset service providers must bring their minimum authorized capital into compliance with the requirements set out in the Regulation on the Activities of Virtual Asset Trading Operators (crypto exchanges) by March 1, 2026. These requirements were approved by Cabinet resolution No. 514 dated September 16, 2022.

At the same time, Clause 2 of Cabinet resolution No. 117 of March 6, 2025, which previously introduced amendments to the rules governing virtual assets, has been repealed.

The resolution will enter into force on January 1, 2026.