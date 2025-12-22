17:32
USD 87.45
EUR 102.43
RUB 1.09
English

KGST on Binance: Trading with USDT and bot services launch on December 24

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced plans to expand the list of trading instruments available on its spot platform. Trading in the new KGST/USDT pair will begin on December 24, 2025, at 08:00 (UTC). An official statement from the company says.

At the same time, trading bot services will be enabled for the KGST/USDT pair, including the use of Spot Algo Orders, allowing users to automate trades and optimize their trading strategies.

Users can already deposit the KGST token into their Binance accounts in preparation for the start of trading. Withdrawals of KGST are expected to open on December 25, 2025, at 08:00 (UTC) (estimated time).

The KGST stablecoin, pegged 1:1 to the Kyrgyz som, was launched as part of the national program to develop the digital economy. It operates on the BNB Chain blockchain and is designed to simplify payments, cross-border transfers, and the integration of digital assets into the financial system of Kyrgyzstan and the region.
link: https://24.kg/english/355503/
views: 166
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s cryptocurrency mining tax revenues double
Kyrgyzstan tightens oversight of miners and crypto sector
Kyrgyzstan issues 50 million gold-backed USDKG tokens
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses
All cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan shut down — Taalaibek Ibraev
Crypto exchange for launch of Kyrgyzstan’s stablecoin KGST announced
Kyrgyzstan issues first national stablecoin pegged to som
Kyrgyzstan issues its first stablecoin — USDKG
National stablecoin launched in Kyrgyzstan, Binance app available in Kyrgyz
President instructs to launch KGST stablecoin and start digital som testing
Popular
Japan and Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in biotechnology Japan and Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in biotechnology
Kyrgyzstan and Hungary sum up results of strategic partnership for 2025 Kyrgyzstan and Hungary sum up results of strategic partnership for 2025
Turkish Airlines ready to increase number of flights to Manas Airport Turkish Airlines ready to increase number of flights to Manas Airport
Central Asia + Japan Forum: Number of documents signed with Kyrgyzstan Central Asia + Japan Forum: Number of documents signed with Kyrgyzstan
22 December, Monday
17:19
Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030 Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by...
16:59
Fake police officers extort $100,000 from man
16:44
EDB to allocate $15 million for road expansion and bridge construction in Osh
16:38
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on December 25
16:31
18 Pakistanis convicted in Kyrgyzstan, no Kyrgyzstanis in Pakistani prisons