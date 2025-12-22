KGST on Binance: Trading with USDT and bot services launch on December 24

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced plans to expand the list of trading instruments available on its spot platform. Trading in the new KGST/USDT pair will begin on December 24, 2025, at 08:00 (UTC). An official statement from the company says.

At the same time, trading bot services will be enabled for the KGST/USDT pair, including the use of Spot Algo Orders, allowing users to automate trades and optimize their trading strategies.

Users can already deposit the KGST token into their Binance accounts in preparation for the start of trading. Withdrawals of KGST are expected to open on December 25, 2025, at 08:00 (UTC) (estimated time).

The KGST stablecoin, pegged 1:1 to the Kyrgyz som, was launched as part of the national program to develop the digital economy. It operates on the BNB Chain blockchain and is designed to simplify payments, cross-border transfers, and the integration of digital assets into the financial system of Kyrgyzstan and the region.