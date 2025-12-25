14:43
KGST listing sparks frenzy: Trading exceeds market capitalization fourfold

Following the listing of the KGST stablecoin on Binance cryptocurrency exchange, trading activity in the token surged sharply. According to market data, KGST’s daily trading volume reached $4.29 million, while its market capitalization stands at around $1 million. As a result, the volume-to-market-cap ratio exceeded 429 percent.

Currently, 87.6 million KGST tokens are in circulation out of a total supply of nearly 446 million. The fully diluted market capitalization is estimated at $5.09 million. In the global cryptocurrency rankings, KGST holds 2,053rd place out of approximately 9,000 assets.

Analysts note that such high turnover is typical in the early stage of trading after a listing and may indicate heightened interest from traders as well as speculative activity. At the same time, a significant share of transactions is concentrated on a single trading platform, pointing to a high concentration of liquidity.

Experts emphasize that for the token’s long-term stability, key factors will include growth in real-world use of KGST, expansion of liquidity, and transparency in future token issuance.
link: https://24.kg/english/356015/
views: 184
