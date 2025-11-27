Kyrgyzstan’s cryptocurrency mining tax revenues double

Cryptocurrency mining tax revenues in Kyrgyzstan have doubled. Data from the Ministry of Finance for the period from January to October 2025 say.

The ministry reported that 87.4 million soms in mining taxes were paid into the state budget — twice as much as during the same period in 2024, when payments totaled 42.6 million soms. Over the first 10 months of 2025, collections have already surpassed the total for all of 2024, when mining tax revenues amounted to just 53 million soms.

The cryptocurrency mining tax rate is set at 10 percent of the electricity costs incurred and also includes VAT and sales tax.

Ten cryptocurrency mining companies are registered in the country, and a special taxation regime applies to them.