16:45
USD 87.45
EUR 104.14
RUB 1.13
English

Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, Tourism Development Fund launch new routes

The state enterprise NC Kyrgyz Temir Zholu and the Tourism Development Support Fund signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in Bishkek, aimed at developing domestic and inbound tourism.

According to the railway company, the document envisages joint efforts to use railway infrastructure for expanding tourist routes, improving the quality of passenger services, and launching new destinations. The parties noted the potential of rail tourism, which is demonstrating steady growth.

Demand has increased following the introduction of upgraded railcars in the luxury, VIP, and VIP-compartment categories, as well as the extension of the route to Balykchy Beach stop. In 2025, Bishkek—Balykchy route served 116,122 passengers—an increase of 131 percent compared to the previous year.

From 2022 to 2025, Kyrgyzstan received 27 tourist trains from Europe, America, and Asia.

The company said it will continue modernizing rolling stock, improving service quality, and advancing digitalization. Tickets are available via ticket.railway.kg website and railway.kg mobile app.
link: https://24.kg/english/361594/
views: 116
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan intends to increase rail freight turnover to 15 million tons per year
Open Central Asia: Kyrgyzstan proposes creating unified tourism brand
Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project
Unique 180-ton stone unveiled for tourists in Issyk-Kul region
Kyrgyzstan to launch unified digital application for tourists
Kyrgyzstan and Austria discuss opening of tourism school in Issyk-Kul region
Unified digital tourism platform planned for creation in Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan approves tourism cooperation agreement with Tajikistan
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan strengthen tourism cooperation
Railway in Bishkek not to be relocated
Popular
Tobacco law to be tightened: Hookah smoking services to require license Tobacco law to be tightened: Hookah smoking services to require license
Chinese company may build electrical appliance manufacturing park in Kyrgyzstan Chinese company may build electrical appliance manufacturing park in Kyrgyzstan
Avalanches and snow drifts expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan Avalanches and snow drifts expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan
Asman Bank CJSC receives banking license from National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Asman Bank CJSC receives banking license from National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
11 February, Wednesday
16:01
Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, Tourism Development Fund launch new routes Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, Tourism Development Fund launch new...
15:33
Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's State Security Service appointed in Kyrgyzstan
15:26
Edil Baisalov on causes of rift between Japarov and Tashiev
15:03
Citrus production on rise in Kyrgyzstan
14:55
Sixty types of domestic agricultural products exported to 80 countries