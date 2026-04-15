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Tunnel excavation underway on Kyrgyzstan–China–Uzbekistan railway

As part of the construction of Kyrgyzstan—China—Uzbekistan railway, tunnel excavation and infrastructure preparation are currently underway. The Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, key preparatory infrastructure has already been put in place. Temporary power supply lines have been installed, including four transformer substations, 2,095 utility poles, and 259 kilometers of transmission lines. In addition, 192,323 kilometers of temporary roads have been built along the route.

Earthworks have also begun on certain sections, with the formation of the railbed in progress.

The project provides for the construction of 29 tunnels with a total length of 104.83 kilometers.

Excavation work is ongoing in all 29 tunnels, including eight tunnels exceeding 5 kilometers in length.

The corridor will also include three major tunnels, each longer than 12 kilometers:

  • Naryn Tunnel No. 1
  • Kosh-Dobo Tunnel
  • Fergana Tunnel

The total length of the Kyrgyzstan—China—Uzbekistan railway will exceed 530 kilometers, with approximately 304 kilometers running through the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/370437/
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