Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's State Security Service appointed in Kyrgyzstan

Syrgak Berdikozhoev has been appointed Chairman of the State Security Service under the President of Kyrgyzstan. The presidential press service reported.

Sadyr Japarov signed the Decree «On Measures to Improve the State Security System» the previous day, establishing the State Security Service under President.

There is virtually no information about Syrgak Berdikozhoev in open sources. It is only known that he is a security official.

The State Security Service was created on the basis of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security and reports directly to the President. According to the decree, the Chairman of the Service is appointed and dismissed by the President, and his deputies are appointed upon the recommendation of the head of the State Security Service.

The State Security Service will ensure the security of protected persons and facilities within the scope of its authority established by law.