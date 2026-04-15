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Ulan Mamatkanov to oversee social sector of Cabinet, replacing Edil Baisalov

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree appointing Ulan Mamatkanov as Acting Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers.

His candidacy has been submitted to the Zhogorku Kenesh for further appointment to the position.

Mamatkanov, who will oversee the government’s social sector, is 44 years old. He was born in the village of Mady in Kara-Suu district of Osh region. In 2004, he graduated from Osh State University with a degree in public and municipal administration, and later completed studies at the Academy of Public Administration under the President.

He began his career in 2005 at the Ministry of Labor and Social Development. He has worked as an assistant to a deputy prime minister and held various positions within the ministry and the government office. At different times, he served as an expert in the presidential administration and headed the social development department.

Since 2021, he has served as Deputy Chairman of the Social Fund.

On April 9, President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree appointing Edil Baisalov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the United States.
link: https://24.kg/english/370423/
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