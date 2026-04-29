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 New Commander of National Guard appointed in Kyrgyzstan

A new Commander of the National Guard of Kyrgyzstan’s Armed Forces has been appointed in Kyrgyzstan. Colonel Daniyar Isakov has taken up the post, the Ministry of Defense’s press service reported.

The appointment order was signed by Defense Minister Ruslan Mukambetov.

Daniyar Isakov was born on May 1, 1974, in the village of Zhany-Aryk in Kara-Suu district of Osh region. He graduated from secondary school in 1991 and received a degree from I. Arabaev Kyrgyz State University in 2000. In 2018, he completed his studies at the Combined Arms Academy of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Previously, the National Guard of Kyrgyzstan was headed by Talantbek Ergeshov.
link: https://24.kg/english/372327/
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