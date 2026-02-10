21:59
State Security Service under President established in Kyrgyzstan

President Sadyr Japarov signed the Decree «On Measures to Improve the State Security System of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

The document provides for the establishment of the State Security Service under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic based on the 9th Service of the State Committee for National Security.

According to the decree, the State Security Service will report directly to the President and be integrated into the national security system. Within its purview, it will carry out security measures to ensure the safety of protected individuals and facilities.

The Chairman of the State Security Service is appointed and dismissed by the President. His deputies are appointed and dismissed by the President upon the recommendation of the Service Chairman.

The regulations governing the service, its structure, and staffing levels are to be approved by the President.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to bring its decisions into compliance with the decree and to take other measures arising from it.

The decree enters into force on the day of its official publication.
