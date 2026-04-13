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New Deputy Minister introduced at Kyrgyzstan’s Labor Ministry

A new Deputy Minister, Aida Isatbek kyzy, has been officially introduced at the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan.

She was presented to the ministry’s staff by Zhyparisa Ryspekova, head of a social policy sector within the department responsible for preparing decisions for the President and the Cabinet of Ministers in the presidential administration. The position was previously held by Ainura Orozbaeva.

Aida Isatbek kyzy thanked the leadership for their trust and expressed readiness to make every effort to effectively implement state policy in the areas of labor, social protection, and migration.
link: https://24.kg/english/370119/
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