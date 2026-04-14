Nurlan Mombekov appointed Deputy Mayor of Karakol

Nurlan Mombekov has been appointed Deputy Mayor of Karakol. The corresponding order was signed by Mayor Talantbek Imanov. The municipal press service reported.

Nurlan Mombekov will oversee housing and utilities, urban infrastructure development, and improving the quality of public services.

He was born on July 16, 1996. He holds a law degree from the Jusup Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University, where he received a bachelor’s and master’s degree in law.

Previously, he held positions in government agencies, including the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Digital Development, the National Investment Agency, and also worked in the presidential administration.