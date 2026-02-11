Bekbolot Talgarbekov's son reports his father's detention for questioning

Public figure Bekbolot Talgarbekov has been detained by law enforcement agencies, his son, Arstan Talgarbekov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, police arrived at Talgarbekov’s apartment in Bishkek’s 8th microdistrict this morning to conduct a search. After conducting investigative measures, he was taken to the Main Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for questioning.

Arstan Talgarbekov clarified that his father was accompanied by three officers, while some law enforcement officers remained in the apartment to continue the proceedings.

According to his son, all 75 signatories of the petition are being summoned for questioning.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs denied reports of the detention and search.

Bekbolot Talgarbekov was one of the initiators of a collective petition calling for new presidential elections to be held immediately. The document was signed by 75 people—scholars, former prime ministers, former members of Parliament, and public figures.

Earlier, the president’s press secretary reported that when Sadyr Japarov spoke of preventing a split, he was referring not to Kamchybek Tashiev, but to individuals such as Bekbolot Talgarbekov, Emilbek Uzakbaev, and others.