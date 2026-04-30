Heavy rains, mudflow risk: Weather alert issued in Kyrgyzstan

A weather alert has been issued in Kyrgyzstan due to unstable weather.

According to forecasters, localized heavy rainfall is expected in foothill and mountainous areas on the afternoon of April 30 and on May 1-2.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations warns that mudflows are possible during this period in Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken, Naryn, and Issyk-Kul regions.

Furthermore, river water levels are expected to rise.

Citizens are urged to observe safety precautions, avoid staying near riverbeds, and exercise caution in mountainous areas.