Tragedy in Moscow Oblast: Bodies of 3 Kyrgyzstanis transported home

The bodies of three citizens of Kyrgyzstan who died in Russia are being transported back home. According to preliminary information, the men died from carbon monoxide poisoning in the Moscow Oblast.

Earlier, Russian media reported that the incident occurred at a construction site in Dmitrov district of Moscow Oblast, where foreign workers were employed. One possible cause of death is believed to be the accumulation of carbon monoxide in an enclosed space.

Sources say the victims were natives of Bazar-Korgon district of Jalal-Abad region. Their bodies were sent to Kyrgyzstan on April 30.

According to preliminary data, one of the deceased was a 21-year-old resident of the village of 1 May, and another was a man, 30, from the village of Pravda. The identity of the third individual is still being established.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan stated that, together with the embassy, it is working to clarify all circumstances of the incident and arrange the transportation of the bodies to homeland.

According to Russian media reports, the victims were working at the Woodside Residence housing complex. The circumstances of the tragedy are under investigation.